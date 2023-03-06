Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Raised by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $118.26 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $118.29. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.29.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,759,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,478,338. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

