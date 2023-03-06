First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 43,160 shares.The stock last traded at $97.29 and had previously closed at $96.53.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.81.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
