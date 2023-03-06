First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 43,160 shares.The stock last traded at $97.29 and had previously closed at $96.53.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.81.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,610,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after buying an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after buying an additional 109,756 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

