First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000.

FTCS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.08. 29,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,791. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

