First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s 6th Largest Position

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,314 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 7.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.23% of First Republic Bank worth $53,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $123.01. The stock had a trading volume of 31,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,953. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.24 and a 200 day moving average of $130.95. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $174.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

