Financial Review: Spirit Airlines (SAVE) versus The Competition

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Spirit Airlines to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion -$554.15 million -3.26 Spirit Airlines Competitors $11.12 billion -$605.66 million -11.19

Spirit Airlines’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15% Spirit Airlines Competitors -6.47% -40.34% -1.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ rivals have a beta of 2.11, meaning that their average share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Spirit Airlines and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines Competitors 566 2012 3170 178 2.50

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 7.22%. Given Spirit Airlines’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Spirit Airlines rivals beat Spirit Airlines on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.