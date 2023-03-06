Financial Comparison: Mapletree Logistics Trust (MAPGF) versus The Competition

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) is one of 328 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mapletree Logistics Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Mapletree Logistics Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A 10.59 Mapletree Logistics Trust Competitors $912.71 million $156.93 million 13.36

Mapletree Logistics Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Logistics Trust. Mapletree Logistics Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A Mapletree Logistics Trust Competitors 12.08% -4.78% 2.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.9% of Mapletree Logistics Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mapletree Logistics Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Mapletree Logistics Trust pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 158.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mapletree Logistics Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Logistics Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mapletree Logistics Trust Competitors 2353 12103 13455 312 2.42

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 16.22%. Given Mapletree Logistics Trust’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mapletree Logistics Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Mapletree Logistics Trust rivals beat Mapletree Logistics Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

(Get Rating)

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India. The company was founded on July 5, 2004 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.