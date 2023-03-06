Financial Analysis: Globe Life (NYSE:GL) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO)

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Life and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 14.18% 15.03% 3.09% FOXO Technologies N/A -8.93% -8.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Globe Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Globe Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $5.21 billion 2.25 $739.70 million $7.47 16.26 FOXO Technologies N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A

This table compares Globe Life and FOXO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Globe Life has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Globe Life has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Globe Life and FOXO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 1 1 4 1 2.71 FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Globe Life currently has a consensus price target of $129.57, indicating a potential upside of 6.86%. Given Globe Life’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Globe Life is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Summary

Globe Life beats FOXO Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances. The Supplement Health Insurance segment provides generally guaranteed-renewable and include Medicare, critical illness, accident, and limited-benefit supplement hospital, and surgical coverage. The Annuities segment refers to fixed-benefit contracts. The Investments segment covers the investment portfolio. The company was founded on November 19, 1979, and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

