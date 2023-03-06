Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) PT Lowered to $13.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $14.50 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of FRGI opened at $8.39 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $218.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 250.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

