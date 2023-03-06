Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Update

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 71,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 198,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 71.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 44,961 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

FRGI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,606. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

