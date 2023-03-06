Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Acquired by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 2.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after buying an additional 158,530 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 807,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 84,014 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 714,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 559,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.73. 22,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,579. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

