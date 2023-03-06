Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Short Interest Up 12.9% in February

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 583,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 158.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Federated Hermes Trading Down 1.1 %

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

NYSE FHI traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 225,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading

