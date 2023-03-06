Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRT. UBS Group upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $107.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $128.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.33.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.51%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.