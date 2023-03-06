EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZFill

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EZFill stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.47% of EZFill worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of EZFL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.39. 59,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.62. EZFill has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.37.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

