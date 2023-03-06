Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 5.9%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. 18,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 314,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Exscientia Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.
Institutional Trading of Exscientia
About Exscientia
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.