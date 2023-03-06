Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 5.9%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. 18,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 314,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Exscientia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,918,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after acquiring an additional 39,359 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,035,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,814 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 231,209 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,667,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

