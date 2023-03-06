Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Experian Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Experian stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,267. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30. Experian has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $41.32.

Experian Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Experian

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPGY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Experian in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,100 ($37.41) to GBX 3,230 ($38.98) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,082.88.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

