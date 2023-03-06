Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Experian Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Experian stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,267. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30. Experian has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $41.32.
Experian Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Experian
Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.
