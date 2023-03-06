ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

EXLS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.83.

ExlService Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $165.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService has a 52 week low of $116.87 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.52.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Fibig purchased 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.85 per share, with a total value of $99,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $99,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,449,848 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading

