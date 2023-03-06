Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Excelsior Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Excelsior Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
About Excelsior Capital
