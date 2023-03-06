Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECLGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Excelsior Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Excelsior Capital Limited manufactures and distributes electrical cables, connectors, and related components in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Investment Portfolio. It offers electrical cables under the XLPE, Hartland, and Aflex brands. The company also provides cords and cable assemblies for use in medical, technology, lighting and entertainment, and original manufacture equipment markets; and underground couplers and receptacle products for mining and construction industries.

