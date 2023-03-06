Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Up 11.5% in February

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 165,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 197,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,056. The company has a market capitalization of $222.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.95. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.