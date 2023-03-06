Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,356 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Shares of USB opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

