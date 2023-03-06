Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 271 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $255.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

