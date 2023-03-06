Evergreen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth $324,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 417,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 66.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Performance

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STORE Capital Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.