Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $346,000 in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,051 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 355.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 847.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHB. StockNews.com cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Stories

