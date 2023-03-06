Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $290,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

