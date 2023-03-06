Evergreen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

