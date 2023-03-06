Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $78.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

