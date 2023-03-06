Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.1 %

DE stock opened at $430.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.23. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

