Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Euro Manganese Stock Performance

Shares of EUMNF remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Monday. Euro Manganese has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

