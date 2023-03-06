Ethereum Market Capitalization Tops $191.42 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,564.22 or 0.06972433 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $191.42 billion and $4.98 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00072007 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00028415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00053651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023825 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

