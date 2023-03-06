ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 21,620 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 41.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 96,082 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

In other TFS Financial news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 389.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.