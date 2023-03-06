ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 167.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $48.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

