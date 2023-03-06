ETF Managers Group LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 865.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $326.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.44. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

