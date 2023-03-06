ETF Managers Group LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,701,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,148,000 after buying an additional 935,484 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,977,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,286,000 after buying an additional 87,291 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $140.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,962 shares of company stock valued at $12,424,639. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.