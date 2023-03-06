ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 89 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.1 %

ODFL opened at $355.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.23 and a 200-day moving average of $296.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

