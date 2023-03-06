ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 125 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $671,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PSA opened at $304.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.94. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

