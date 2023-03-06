ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 108 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $3,887,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $273,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse
Littelfuse Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $272.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $281.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.37.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.
Littelfuse Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 16.06%.
About Littelfuse
Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.
Featured Articles
