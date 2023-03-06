ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the January 31st total of 2,456,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 166.3 days.
ESR Group Stock Up 485.0 %
Shares of ESRCF traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. ESR Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.
ESR Group Company Profile
