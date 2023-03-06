ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the January 31st total of 2,456,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 166.3 days.

ESR Group Stock Up 485.0 %

Shares of ESRCF traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. ESR Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

ESR Group Company Profile

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

