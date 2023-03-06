Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stake Raised by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.45% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESPR. Bank of America assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,879,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,766. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $385.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

