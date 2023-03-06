Esperion Therapeutics’ (ESPR) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 136.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESPR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

ESPR stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $485.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 112,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

