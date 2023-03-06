Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Boosted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 839.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Equinix by 342.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Equinix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Equinix by 103.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 51,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $2,142,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,287,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,168 shares of company stock worth $10,669,308. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $784.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $705.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $705.21 and a 200-day moving average of $651.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 161.46%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

