EOS Price Hits $1.22 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00005457 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $203.72 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006760 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001549 BTC.

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,502,750 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

