Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $66.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENV. Raymond James cut Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Envestnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Envestnet Stock Performance

About Envestnet

NYSE ENV opened at $61.53 on Monday. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65.

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.