Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $66.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.56.
Several research firms have weighed in on ENV. Raymond James cut Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Envestnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
