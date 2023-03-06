Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 413,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $34,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,182 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Entegris by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,091,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,592,000 after acquiring an additional 702,816 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,253,000 after acquiring an additional 472,922 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after acquiring an additional 452,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,508,000 after acquiring an additional 381,204 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $87.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

