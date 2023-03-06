Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,300 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 551,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 267.2 days.

Entain Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. Entain has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $22.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,050 ($24.74) to GBX 2,270 ($27.39) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.13) to GBX 1,930 ($23.29) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entain from GBX 1,800 ($21.72) to GBX 1,892 ($22.83) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Entain

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

