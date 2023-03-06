Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Block by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Block by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Up 3.6 %

SQ opened at $80.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $67.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,579,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,579,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,823 shares of company stock worth $17,532,598. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Block from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.