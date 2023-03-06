Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 1,295 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,643 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $107.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $203.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.70.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

