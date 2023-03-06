Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 216.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,698 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% in the second quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $839,614. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.22 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

