Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in CDW by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $201.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

