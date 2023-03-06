Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.23 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sempra by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sempra by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 303,061 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,388,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,329,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $150.89 on Monday. Sempra has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.18%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,853 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

About Sempra

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

