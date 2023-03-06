Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,814 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $7,488,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 34.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Broadcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,000,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enovis news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 2,491 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $139,695.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,126.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,331. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

ENOV opened at $57.73 on Monday. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $123.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.64 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

