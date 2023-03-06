Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 544 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NewMarket by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NewMarket by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in NewMarket by 2,387.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 147,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Insider Transactions at NewMarket

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.9 %

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $353.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.81. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $280.28 and a 52-week high of $370.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

NewMarket Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.